First Alert Forecast: a much cooler turn!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Friday to you! Remember to set your clocks back one hour - and check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors - this Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. And just like the time, temperatures will fall back across the Cape Fear Region in the next few days! Your First Alert Forecast for...
Friday: After a small and fleeting early shower chance, expect mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little lighter than Thursday but still noticeably brisk with frequent gusts in the 20s mph likely. And after a record high of 83 at Wilmington Thursday, you will feel cooler temperatures steady in or falling through the 70s and 60s.
Saturday: Enjoy sunshine and crisp autumn conditions. Northeast breezes will gust 10s mph - more ideal for yard cleanup and / or Halloween activities. Temperatures will grow from the upper 40s and lower 50s first thing to the deep 60s in the afternoon. Then, expect readings to fall to the 50s after a 6:18 p.m. sunset. Have a safe day!
Sunday into next week: A reinforcing shot of chill will approach with highs in the 70s, variable clouds, and the risk of a shower Sunday. Monday ought to be sunny but impressively cool with highs only in the 50s. Upper 30s and lower 40s imply a patchy frost risk Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect a very nice Election Day with sunny 60s.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tailor your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast from your WECT Weather App.
