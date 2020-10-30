Eric Trump campaigns in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Eric Trump brought his father’s re-election campaign to the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown on Friday night.
With just four days until election day on November 3, more than half of the state’s registered voters have already cast ballots with absentee by-mail and early voting. Eric Trump had this message for those that have not decided who to support.
“Get out and vote,” said Trump. “We’re fighting for the freedom of this nation. We are fighting for freedom of speech, for freedom of religion. Our faith in this country is under attack.”
Eric’s wife Lara has made several stops in the area during the campaign. Like her, he believes North Carolina is key to winning the White House in 2020.
“My wife is from Wrightsville Beach and my daughter is named Carolina after the state,” said Trump. “It means everything to win North Carolina. It was a state that we won in 2016. There is tremendous love in the state; we put our heart and soul into the state.”
The handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has become the hot-button issue of this campaign. Even with states like North Carolina reporting record numbers of new cases over the past week, Trump believes the country needs to reopen.
“We want to open our country,” said Trump. “We want to go back to life. We can do it smartly and we can do it efficiently. We have the best therapeutics and the best vaccines coming. But my father is a big believer in that we have to get back to life as we know it. You have so many governors of states and mayors, frankly, that just want to lock down their states and lock down their cities and not let anyone go outside and not let people socialize. We have to get back to life. We can do it smartly; we can do it safely, but my father wants to see the United States of America open.”
