Changes in Downtown: The Foxes Boxes closes, WDI reports new growth in 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Foxes Boxes closed its doors for the last time Friday. Though they had sold out of food earlier this week, customers stopped in throughout the day to drop off flowers, cards and gifts and to say goodbye.
Chairs and tables were stacked off to the side of the dining room while the owners cleaned up the space between emotional farewells.
The restaurant owners announced earlier this month they would be shutting down, and pivoting to search for other opportunities. The business weathered everything from hurricanes and ice storms to the pandemic over the years, but the owner says the last few months were just too much.
“It was our home for four years...we’ve been here 80 hours a week, seven days a week for four years. We slept here during the hurricane, these neighbors here are our neighbors, they’re our friends, our customers. I mean, they all became family to us and yeah, it’s gonna be really hard at 6 o’clock to say goodbye,” said owner Rachel Fox.
The space was more than just a restaurant; it hosted social justice events and the Foxes provided job training through their TFB Externship Academy. Their goal was to create a place where people could connect, learn, and get a good meal.
“It looks like we accomplished that," said Rachel. "And COVID...this has been a really challenging year. I mean, it’s just been a tough year and it’s not 100 percent because of COVID that it’s time for us to close, but yeah, we couldn’t...the stamina...we’re tired,” said Rachel.
The Foxes Boxes joins a line of Wilmington businesses that shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Well-loved spots like TAILS Piano Bar and Dock Street Oyster Bar also announced their closures earlier this month.
“It’s tragic any time with any business in downtown, or in Wilmington, or anywhere in southeastern North Carolina,” said WDI Chair Dane Scalise.
As difficult as it is to see businesses like The Foxes Boxes close this chapter, Scalise says the fabric of downtown is made up of many stories, some of which are just beginning.
In the last month, Wilmington Downtown Inc. has participated in ribbon cuttings for a variety of businesses: restaurants like Chicken in the Box, art spaces like Valhalla Gallery and shops like East Coast Breeze.
“We are, on balance, seeing a lot more openings in downtown than we are seeing closures. There’s been some closures, but there’s been almost 40 new businesses that have opened in downtown in 2020," said Scalise.
Entrepreneurs of all kinds have placed their money and time at risk, banking on the support from the community. It’s more important now than ever before to support local businesses.
“The folks that are staying alive, they’re running their businesses, they gotta have customers. So, [if] you have a choice, you do have an option about where you go and spend your time and your dollars. But in my opinion, you’ve got to come spend some of your time and dollars in downtown...you won’t be disappointed,” said Scalise.
