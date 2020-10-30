A bad decision could make this weekend even scarier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off Friday and will run through next week in an effort to keep roads, and people using them, safe.
The Booze It & Lose It anti-impaired driving campaign creates increased awareness of the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving. It is part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program that promotes efforts to reduce traffic crashes and increase safety awareness through safe-driving initiatives.
During each campaign, law enforcement patrols are increased and checking stations are set up to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads.
Motorists caught driving while impaired can face jail time, loss of driving privileges and an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees and other expenses associated with a DWI.
Recommendations for the week include planning ahead, designating a sober driver, using public transportation or calling a ride-share service.
On Halloween, motorists are advised to drive slowly through neighborhoods, stay alert and don’t drive distracted.
