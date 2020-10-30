Alternate Halloween events kick off Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a very different Halloween as some question whether trick-or-treating should happen at all.
Many groups and individuals, however, are working to give kids a fun celebration in the safest environments they can create.
At the City of Wilmington’s MLK Center Friday, masks were required and temperatures were checked at the door as kids showed up for a great pumpkin hunt.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., kids whose families pre-registered enjoyed Halloween crafts, snacks from a social distance. Siblings were seated together and everything from the tables to the candy-stuff pumpkins hidden outside were at least six feet apart.
“We wanted to provide something for the kids to be able to just be kids, and of course with everything the way it is it’s hard to do that but we’re working with what we have," said recreation coordinator Cliff Barnett Junior.
At the same time, volunteers were set up at Hallyburton Park ready to greet 100 athletes with New Hanover County Special Olympics.
“Normally we have a Halloween dance and we serve them food and we have a DJ and it’s a pretty big thing so we wanted to make sure we could find some alternative,” said Special Olympics coordinator Brooke DeAmaral.
Volunteers from community organizations set up tables for the drive-thru trick-or-treat passing out candy, trinkets, balloon animals and a bit of hand sanitizer.
“We’re trying to keep them socially connected because that’s the main thing that they want," DeAmaral said. "They’re excited about the candy but I think they’re more excited to just see everybody in the safest way we can offer.”
