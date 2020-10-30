‘No threat to campus’ after UNC-Chapel Hill campus alerted of armed, dangerous person

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - After an alert was sent out warning that there was an “armed and dangerous person" on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill, university officials say there was no threat to the campus.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Orange County 911 alerted UNC-Chapel Hill police of a caller reporting an armed person was on campus at the Ambulatory Care Center.
Nearly an hour later, after reviewing security camera football, it was determined that there was no armed individual on campus, allowing school officials to give an “all clear” message.
School officials say an unspent bullet was found at the scene, but police confirmed it belonged to an officer who responded.
Police said they found no evidence of an armed person on campus.
“We recognize there was a gap in communication while the investigation was ongoing to confirm there was no threat on campus,” UNC-Chapel Hill Vice-Chancellor George Battle said. “We apologize to our campus community for the delay in communications about those details, but we want to make sure any information we share is as accurate and as complete as possible.”
The initial alert told students and staff on campus to “go inside now; avoid windows.”
School officials then issued a shelter in place.
Just before 12:30 p.m., school officials said that activities were allowed to resume.
“The University has been actively investigating this incident in coordination with UNC Hospital Police and other law enforcement agencies,” Battle said. “We have carefully analyzed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses on scene in an effort to thoroughly determine whether or not any individuals were present with a firearm.”
