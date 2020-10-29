Top doctors fear COVID-19 surge, urge mask wearing

“Thanksgiving and Christmas, they are cherished times. I think though, this year they’re going to be coming at a time when community spread is going to be at one of the highest levels, so anyone, who does not live in your household if you are around them in the same room everybody needs to be masked,” Dr. Kamitsuka said. “If you’re visiting loved ones, parents, the elderly, people with risk factors for COVID, it is mandatory that this happens to protect their welfare. The last thing you want to do is visit Grandma and give her COVID-19 as part of the Thanksgiving celebration.”