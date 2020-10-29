Top doctors fear COVID-19 surge, urge mask wearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two lead physicians in southeastern North Carolina are urging people to avoid ‘mask fatigue’ and keep the masks on and your guard up.
Dr. Philip Brown of NHRMC, and Dr. Paul Kamitsuka of Wilmington Health united Thursday to send a strong message: wear your mask.
“We are anticipating a big surge nationwide in COVID-19, and the only tool we have really in the absence of a vaccine to mitigate the spread of this virus is a mask,” Dr. Kamitsuka said.
Dr. Philip Brown says they’re at 30-percent capacity for COVID patients at NHRMC, which he says is a manageable number.
At 50-percent, Dr. Brown says they become concerned and other types of care must be delayed to accommodate COVID-19 patients which can have a negative impact on the entire community.
“We’re nowhere near the end of this pandemic and we have a very difficult season ahead of us,” Dr. Brown says.
However, he understands the fatigue.
“As a surgeon, early on some of my messaging was that ‘we can do this.’ You know, I’ve spent thousands and thousands of hours in a mask, but I totally understand mask fatigue now because even I find myself challenged to stay sharp. It’s very important to remember to not let my guard down even for a minute," he said. "The welfare of our community depends on it and so I totally understand that people are exhausted from it but we can’t let ourselves relax this single protective measure that we have at this point in time.”
As the holidays approach, you’re encouraged to plan any visits to see family carefully keeping the safety of others top of mind.
“Thanksgiving and Christmas, they are cherished times. I think though, this year they’re going to be coming at a time when community spread is going to be at one of the highest levels, so anyone, who does not live in your household if you are around them in the same room everybody needs to be masked,” Dr. Kamitsuka said. “If you’re visiting loved ones, parents, the elderly, people with risk factors for COVID, it is mandatory that this happens to protect their welfare. The last thing you want to do is visit Grandma and give her COVID-19 as part of the Thanksgiving celebration.”
