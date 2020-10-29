State, local programs work to prevent eviction in the wake of COVID-19

“It could be anybody...our neighbors our friends our family members having this struggle, not just what people stereotype as poor,” said Abrams. “Most of the people that we’re helping out are very hard working Wilmingtonians and people from around the tri-county area who’s jobs were affected by COVID and therefore they’re not able to make the money they were beforehand. That’s why they’re falling into eviction—they were making ends meet beforehand but now they’re struggling.”