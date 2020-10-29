One Love Tennis player wins national essay contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Luca Duma isn’t just good at hitting a tennis ball, he’s also a very talented writer recently winning the Southern Section Under 10 United States Tennis Association Foundation Youth Essay Contest.
One Love Tennis empowers and inspires kids ages 6-12 with the game of tennis and Luca wrote about what he considers is being successful.
“Working hard and making progress is a form of success,” said Duma.
One Love founder Lenny Simpson looked over all the essays, and when he read Luca’s he knew it was something special.
“I read his and I said, ‘you know what, this one sticks out to me,’” said Simpson. “I don’t know if it’s going to win, but I knew there was something to this, of what he was saying. It wasn’t an everyday ten-and-under language.”
For Luca writing comes naturally, but he also enjoys trying to get better at tennis.
“School now is actually really fun,” said Duma. “I don’t have to work that hard, but on the tennis court it’s a lot harder.”
Simpson believes that a win in the classroom might be more important than one on the court.
“But when it really counts and the rubber really meets the road, it’s what you do off the field,” said Simpson. “Off of your sports world, it’s what you bring to the table.”
For his victory, Duma won a $100 gift card and a U.S. Open bag.
