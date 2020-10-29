Mail carrier OK after tree falls on truck during Thursday deliveries

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tree fell on a mail carrier’s truck as he was making deliveries Thursday morning.
The mail carrier is OK, but his truck is damaged. Neighbors say their mail carrier, John, was leaning out of his truck when the tree fell.
“Thank goodness John, our mail carrier, is okay,” neighbors said.
WBTV’s Ron Lee captured an emotional picture of John after the incident.
Intense winds and heavy rain rolled through the area Thursday as remnants of Zeta pushed through.
Thousands of power outages and multiple downed trees have been reported across the WBTV viewing area.
