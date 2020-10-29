‘Halloween Kills,’ filmed in Wilmington, drops second teaser trailer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “Next Halloween, when the sun sets and someone is alone — he kills.”
It’s going to be a long night for the residents of Haddonfield, Ill. The newest teaser trailer for Halloween Kills shows Michael Myers is free and continues his bloody rampage throughout the fictional town on Halloween night.
Halloween Kills seemingly picks up after the events of 2018′s Halloween where Jamie Lee Curtis' character, Laurie Strode, thinks she’s finally killed Michael. She was very wrong.
Halloween Kills was shot at multiple locations throughout the Wilmington area in 2019 and will premiere in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.
This newest trilogy is a soft reboot of the franchise and all three films are direct sequels to the original 1978 Halloween.
