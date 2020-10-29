First Alert Forecast: Zeta races away from the Carolinas, breezy conditions and a storm risk remain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday evening! The record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season rolls on as Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a high-end Category 2 hurricane. Zeta totals up eleven named storm landfalls this season in the continental United States. Of those eleven storms, eight made landfall across the Gulf Coast states with an astonishing five in the state of Louisiana alone!
Expect dramatic weather changes for the Cape Fear Region as the remnants of Zeta infuse energy into a passing cold front. On Thursday evening the wind will slowly ease but gusty shower and storm chances will increase.
Shower and storm chances will rise and fall in the days ahead: 50% Thursday evening, 10% Friday, and 0% for Halloween Saturday. The area will also be on the southeastern edge of the risk zone for flooding and severe storms. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the situation in case any feisty cells manage to sneak in late Thursday.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a more seasonable high in the lower 70s. By Saturday, for Halloween, highs dip back into the middle 60s with sunny conditions. Ahead of a much stronger cold front Sunday, highs soar back to the middle 70s with a risk of a shower or storm. Expect a big cooldown early next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning could bring the first frost to the area as lows dip into the middle and upper 30s. Other than a chilly start, Election Day is trending sunny and dry. Also remember to set your clocks back an hour as you go to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends.
Temperatures will also catch your attention in the days ahead. Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington also dives into a cool start to November. Catch that right here! Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
