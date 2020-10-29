First Alert Forecast: Zeta races away from the Carolinas, breezy conditions and a storm risk remain

Friday will be mostly sunny with a more seasonable high in the lower 70s. By Saturday, for Halloween, highs dip back into the middle 60s with sunny conditions. Ahead of a much stronger cold front Sunday, highs soar back to the middle 70s with a risk of a shower or storm. Expect a big cooldown early next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning could bring the first frost to the area as lows dip into the middle and upper 30s. Other than a chilly start, Election Day is trending sunny and dry. Also remember to set your clocks back an hour as you go to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends.