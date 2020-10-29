First Alert Forecast: Zeta impacts Carolinas Thursday, temperatures tumble Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday! The record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season rolls on as Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a high-end Category 2 hurricane. Zeta totals up eleven named storm landfalls this season in the continental United States. Of those eleven storms, eight made landfall across the Gulf Coast states with an astonishing five in the state of Louisiana alone!
Expect dramatic weather changes for the Cape Fear Region as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta infuse energy into a passing cold front. Your local First Alert Forecast for Thursday features temperatures growing about 10 degrees above normal into the middle and lower 80s and winds blowing about 20-30 mph, possibly gusting up to 45 mph.
Shower and storm chances will rise and fall in the days ahead: 30% Thursday, 60% Thursday evening, 10% Friday, and 0% for Halloween Saturday. The area will also be on the southeastern edge of the risk zone for flooding and severe storms. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the situation in case any feisty cells manage to sneak in late Thursday.
Temperatures will also catch your attention in the days ahead. Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington also dives into a cool start to November. Catch that right here! Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
