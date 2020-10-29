Downed power lines hold up traffic near Hampstead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck around 1 p.m. on US Hwy 17 northbound near Loblolly Lane brought down power lines causing traffic hold-ups.
Damaged stoplights were repaired earlier. Duke Energy is on the scene repairing the power lines at the time of reporting.
The northbound traffic lane is closed for lineman safety during repairs and traffic is backed up between Hampstead and Wilmington.
State Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic flow. Officers ask drivers returning to Hampstead to be patient.
Motorists heading north of Hampstead are advised to take I-140 to I-40 and NC 53 for Jacksonville.
