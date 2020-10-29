Dedication ceremony held for Echo Farms Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County and city leaders were on hand for a dedication ceremony Thursday for Echo Farms Park in Wilmington.
The park, which is a partnership between New Hanover County and Wilmington, recently went under a series of improvements and repairs.
“I appreciate the dedication of county and city staff for their work on this park,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “And I am grateful to my fellow Commissioners and the City Council who came together two years ago to ensure we could have a safe, inviting, accessible community park and greenspace for every single person to be able to enjoy right here at Echo Farms. I believe we have accomplished that, and I encourage everyone in our community to visit this park, play tennis here, and enjoy these great new amenities.”
Among the improvements are:
- resurfacing the clay tennis courts and adding new LED lighting
- constructing a new tennis and pool building
- renovating the existing swimming pool (scheduled to open in the summer of 2021)
- adding a 0.7-mile walking trail, which will be completed by the end of the year.
New Hanover County is paying 60 percent of the costs of these updates with Wilmington paying 40 percent.
“Open space and parks are something we know that our residents want and deserve,” said City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “Further, the city’s Comprehensive Plan emphasizes the need for planned development, as well as the need for open space. This park is within walking distance of many nearby residents but will also serve the entire city and county for many years to come and will be a great legacy to leave our children.”
Further planned improvements, including new clay tennis courts, will be paid for by the county.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.