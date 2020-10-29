COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Brandon’s Battle, a non-profit group that helps families of children with cancer

"By Friday he was having a hard time swallowing apple sauce. Saturday morning, things were worse. He wasn’t able to swallow water. Fever was about 103. So we went down to our family doctor Saturday morning and they took cultures for mono. And the family doctor called me Sunday morning and said we needed to get our bags packed—we were going to Hershey’s Children’s hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania and that we were not coming home. That it was leukemia.