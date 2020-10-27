Winston-Salem Developer plans for another investment in Pender Commerce Park

The Pender Commerce Park is one of the most active in the state and with the planned addition of the new building the park will have a total investment of nearly $115 million, 800,000-square-feet of building space, and more than 600 jobs for the region. It is located off of U.S. 421 on the Pender County side of the New Hanover and Pender County line and is a 450-acre, full-service industrial park.