Winston-Salem Developer plans for another investment in Pender Commerce Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Winston-Salem developer who recently completed construction of an $8 million building in the Pender Commerce Park is in the process of acquiring additional land for a second building at the park.
“Fresh off the completion of its 127,356 sq.-ft. spec facility at Lot 2 in the park, the company, which consists of Ramm Capital Partners LLC and Taylor Development Group LLC, is now in the due diligence period for 20 acres on Lot 6 to construct a 180,000 sq.-ft. building,” according to an announcement from Pender County.
The Pender Commerce Park is one of the most active in the state and with the planned addition of the new building the park will have a total investment of nearly $115 million, 800,000-square-feet of building space, and more than 600 jobs for the region. It is located off of U.S. 421 on the Pender County side of the New Hanover and Pender County line and is a 450-acre, full-service industrial park.
Pender County along with its partners at Wilmington Business Development (WBD) have tried to grow the industrial side of the economy in the region over the past few years.
“We enthusiastically welcome the continued investment by Chris Ramm and his partners in Pender Commerce Park,” WBD CEO Scott Satterfield said in the annoucement. “There was a time when industrial inventory was a weakness for our region, but thanks to the vision of developers like Chris that is changing. Demand for and now availability of ready-to-go industrial space has energized our recruitment of major employers to Greater Wilmington.”
The industrial market in the Greater Wilmington Area continues to grow and remains strong, according to Cape Fear Commercial’s broker-in-charge Paul Loukas.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.