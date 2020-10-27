Wave Transit to reinstate fares, reopen transfer stations on Nov. 16

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit on Tuesday announced that fares will be reinstated and its two main transfer centers, Forden Station and Padgett Station, will fully reopen to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
Ahead of the full opening, both facilities will undergo a “soft opening” from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13. During this soft opening, customers can purchase bus passes via credit card or cash, however, interior waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.
Wave officials will distribute free cloth masks at the both transfer stations on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17. The masks are limited to one per person and are available upon request.
