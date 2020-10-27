TRAFFIC ALERT: 421 exits closed due to hazmat spill cleanup

By WECT Staff | October 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 4:33 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 421 exits heading toward the Battleship North Carolina and from Leland toward Wilmington are closed due to a spill cleanup Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, traffic is being diverted to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said shortly after 3 p.m. that the cleanup will likely take three to four hours but could be longer.

According to the WPD, the Isabel Holmes Bridge is open to traffic leaving Wilmington, and drivers can drive down 421 towards Burgaw from the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

