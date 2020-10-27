Student tests positive for COVID-19 at a NHC high school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Hoggard high School in New Hanover County tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
This is the first reported case at Hoggard High School and the 37th cumulative case in New Hanover Schools since reporting began at the beginning of the school year on August 17th.
The student was last on campus on Tuesday, October 20. As per protocol, contact tracing has been initiated.
New Hanover County Schools reports COVID-19 cases in schools here; however, the dashboard is updated weekly so this case is not documented on the dashboard at the time of reporting.
