Passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - A passenger on a motorcycle died late Monday night in a wreck in Boiling Spring Lakes.
Kendra Connelly, 25, of Boiling Spring Lakes, died at the scene of the wreck in the 800 block of Fifty Lakes Drive shortly before midnight, according to Police Chief Greg Jordan.
Connelly was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Nicholas Vernon when the vehicle ran off the side of the road, clipped a sign and then hit a small brick wall over a culvert.
Vernon was taken New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Jordan said he was not sure of the extent of his injuries.
Jordan said the wreck is under investigation and his department will discuss with the District Attorney’s Office what, if any, charges will be filed.
