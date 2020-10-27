New Hanover deputies investigate moped theft at Monkey Junction Walmart

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a moped was stolen from the Monkey Junction Walmart on Sept. 18.
Deputies say the moped is a red-in-color 2020 Yiben Model BD50QT-9A.
The sheriff’s office also provided pictures of the truck they say was involved in the larceny.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Lugo with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200 or submit an anonymous, online tip by clicking here.
