NCDOT green lights improvements for more than 30 miles of Brunswick County roads

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 30 miles of road are set for improvement in Brunswick County after the North Carolina Department of Transportation approved a nearly $6 million contract.
“S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded a $5.6 million contract in October to mill and resurface lanes and reconstruct shoulders on 33.6 miles of roadway within the county. The areas of work include one section each of U.S. 17, U.S. 74/76 and N.C. 130 and 11 sections of secondary roads,” according to the NCDOT.
Construction can begin as early as mid-March of 2021 and improvements should be complete by October of 2022.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.