First Alert Forecast: rain chances rise then temperatures take a tumble

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast carries some dramatic weather changes as a sharp cold front charges through the Cape Fear Region with some remnant moisture and energy from Hurricane Zeta in-tow. By the end of Wednesday, Zeta is likely to become the eighth named tropical system to make a U.S. Gulf Coast landfall. Louisiana appears to be the prime target for the most significant rain, wind, and storm surge.
Here is what you can expect in the Cape Fear Region...
Tuesday night and Wednesday: Ahead of the cold front and remnant tropical energy, skies will mainly be dry except for some patchy fog or a rogue shower. Expect daytime high temperatures in the deep 70s and possibly a few 80s.
Thursday: Compressional warming just ahead of the front will make 80+ temperatures even more common. The record for Wilmington, 82 from 2014, will be threatened. Skies: partly cloudy. Odds for a shower or storm: 30%.
Thursday night and Friday: Expect partly cloudy skies and brisk breezes as the front passes. Odds for a shower: 50% Thursday night, 30% Friday morning, and 10% Friday afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the cooler 60s and 70s.
Friday night into Halloween: Nippy post-frontal breezes will help temperatures dip to the 40s overnight Friday. Cool 50s and 60s are probable for Halloween afternoon and evening. Shower odds will keep a low 10% profile in this time.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington dives into November - and the end of Daylight Saving Time. Catch it right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Take care!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.