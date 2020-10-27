First Alert Forecast: rain chances rise then temperatures take a tumble

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast carries some dramatic weather changes as a sharp cold front charges through the Cape Fear Region with some remnant moisture and energy from Hurricane Zeta in-tow. By the end of Wednesday, Zeta is likely to become the eighth named tropical system to make a U.S. Gulf Coast landfall. Louisiana appears to be the prime target for the most significant rain, wind, and storm surge.