COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks subscription to national book club for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lori Winner, a teacher at Myrtle Grove Middle School, is a firm believer that children who start reading early and then read often are much smarter later in life.
“Children who read books often at age 10, and more than once a week at age 16, gain higher results in math, vocabulary and spelling tests at age 16 than those who read less regularly,” Winner says on the Donors Choose website. "The best thing we can do for our students is to connect them with good books.
Winner is seeking donations on the Donors Choose website to purchase a subscription to the Junior Library Guild. Donors Choose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“The Junior Library Guild is a community of librarians committed to fostering a love of reading and a hero for advancing literacy,” she says. “Every month, with this subscription, the guild will send new books to our school library that have been curated as the best new books for our students. The guild rigorously reviews over 3,000 titles each year to make sure school library shelves are filled with quality titles.”
Winner still needs $1,060 to fully fund her project. Once that happens, Donors Choose will purchase the subscription and have the books delivered to the school each month.
If you would like to donate to her project, click here.
