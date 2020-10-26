“You could see feces floating around”: CFPUA investigates water quality in Pages Creek after neighbors complain of sewage

“Crews diverted the wastewater into a ditch and performed pump-and-haul operations with a Vactor truck to vacuum up as much of the wastewater as possible,” said a spokesperson with CFPUA. “Once wastewater enters a waterway, options are more limited for cleaning it up. Any solids or debris such as toilet paper would be removed if crews see it, but using the Vactor truck on a creek could damage the waterway. We can also clean and sanitize the banks, but introducing anything into the water to kill bacteria would also be harmful to wildlife. In the three days after the spill, we performed testing and looked for debris in multiple areas of Pages Creek.”