Two Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two Pender County stores have been cited for selling alcohol to underage customers.
According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the sheriff’s office’s vice-narcotics unit and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted surveillance of several convenience stores in the Burgaw area after receiving complaints from the community.
On Friday, Oct. 23, agents cited Adam’s Minute Mart, located at 201 U.S. 117 in Burgaw, for selling alcoholic beverages to a 16 year old and Donnie’s Minute Mart, located at 3381 U.S. 117 in Burgaw, for selling alcohol to a 19 year old.
Additional violations and fines from N.C. ALE are expected, the news release stated.
Adam’s Minute Mart was cited in 2019 for selling alcohol to underage customers when the store was known as Brown’s Minute Mart.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.