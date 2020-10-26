Some residents concerned about sheriff’s large acquisition of military surplus equipment

The $3.8 million in equipment collected by Columbus County in the last two years dwarfs the equipment received by any other department in southeastern North Carolina over the course of decades. The closest contender is the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, which has amassed $1.4 million worth of surplus military equipment, but they started collecting it back in the 1990s. In fact, all the other departments in our area combined have collected $5.3 million in equipment from the 1033 program, which helps put the scale of Columbus County’s $3.8 million acquisition into perspective.