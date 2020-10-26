Second man arrested and charged in Bladen County murder case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another man has been arrested and charged in the murder investigation of Kenneth Ross Covell, the Durham man who was found dead in the Cape Fear River.
“Allen Lavander Alston, 60, of 4538 NC 87 East, Riegelwood, was charged with Accessory After the Fact in the murder investigation of Kenneth Ross Covell. Alston was placed in the Bladen County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond. Alston helped dispose of the body after the murder,” according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Covell’s body was found in the Cape Fear River in August and the US Marshals arrested Jim Robert Goins just a few days later for the murder.
