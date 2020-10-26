Outdoor career fair planned for Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A career fair tomorrow will be held outdoors to help job seekers while preventing the spread of COVID 19.
The job fair is Tues., Oct. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brunswick Community College’s Odell Williamson parking lot, 50 College Road, Bolivia, NC.
The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, NCWorks, and the Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce are the hosts of the event.
Job seekers can now get advice in person for the first time since the pandemic began at the NCWorks Career Centers.
The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board reopened the offices by appointment only beginning Mon., Oct. 26.
Below are the appointment phone numbers:
New Hanover (910) 251-5777
Brunswick (910) 754-6136
Pender (910) 259-0267
Columbus (910) 788-6261
Virtual services and other information are available via NCWorks.gov or 855-NCWORKS.
