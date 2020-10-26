Kure Beach drive-in concerts replace previously canceled summer events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of plenty local events, but in Kure Beach, the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce is hoping to make up for lost time with the rescheduling of the Free Summer Concert Series at Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area.
The concerts will take place on Friday nights, but there will be a slight change to how people are able to attend.
“COVID Rules now allow us to schedule four Free Concerts previously cancelled during the Summer of 2020. The difference of course is reflected in the name - DRIVE-IN. We will be lining the field with automobiles spaced 6-8 feet apart in single rows. Larger vehicles and trucks will be placed in the rear of the main field to help the sight lines of smaller vehicles. We will have volunteers direct cars to their appropriate spots,” according to the town.
The events are planned for October 30, November 20, and December 4, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
“We will open the gates at 5:30pm in such a manner that we have time to direct you to specific spaces. We ask that once parked, please do not leave until the show is over and then please exit in an orderly fashion. If you arrive prior to 5:30, please pull to the right on the incoming drive and park until we open the gates and then proceed in an orderly fashion as directed by our volunteers,” according to the town.
Beer, soda, and water will be available for sale on site and the town is hoping to have food trucks for the events.
“Sound will be broadcast through your radios in your car as well as rolling down your windows. You can set up chairs adjacent to your car, but please understand that we will enforce 6-foot distancing,” according to the town.
The remaining events are as follows:
October 30th - Feebs (Jazz, Blues, Rock, Folk, & Most Things In Between)
November 20th - Polar Bear Blues Band (Powerful Rhythm & Blisterin' Blues)
December 4th - Southern Trouble (Makin' Country Rock)
