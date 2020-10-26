First Alert Forecast: warm to cool with glancing impacts from Zeta

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Know something interesting? Of the 4.18 inches of rain Wilmington has received this October, nearly all of it - 3.98 inches - has fallen on Sundays. Weird how even modest Sunday rain chances have seemed to all hit! In any case, after a showery Sunday, Monday will toggle back to more tranquil weather across the Cape Fear Region: some mist and fog but very little measurable rain, variably cloudy skies, light northerly breezes, and afternoon high temperatures in the 70s. Enjoy!
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range hinges on the approach and passage of a couple of cold fronts, and moisture from the remnants of a Gulf of Mexico tropical storm or hurricane named Zeta may become entangled in these fronts. Given this complex interplay, you can see a midweek warm-up, a late-week rain chance, and a Halloween cool-down in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can extend your outlook to Election Tuesday with a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
