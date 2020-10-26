First Alert Forecast: warm to cool with glancing impacts from Zeta

Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range hinges on the approach and passage of a couple of cold fronts, and moisture from the remnants of a Gulf of Mexico tropical storm or hurricane named Zeta may become entangled in these fronts. Given this complex interplay, you can see a midweek warm-up, a late-week rain chance, and a Halloween cool-down in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can extend your outlook to Election Tuesday with a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!