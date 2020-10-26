First Alert Forecast: temperature swings, late week week rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! As the month of October wraps up, temperatures will stay above normal until Halloween. Afternoon highs will grow into the middle and upper 70s, even a few 80s mixing in, and lows will stay steady in the 60s. It will certainly feel like fall this year for Halloween and it is also Daylight Saving Time this weekend, so mark your calendars now! The longer-range hinges on the approach and passage of a couple of cold fronts, and moisture from the remnants of a Gulf of Mexico tropical storm or hurricane named Zeta may become entangled in these fronts.
We are now tied with the historical busy year of 2005 with now 27 named storms. Could we break the record? Hurricane season will last through November 30th so there is still time but right now there are no other areas of interest, thankfully. Zeta will approach the Gulf coast states this week when it will likely be a hurricane or strong tropical storm. We’ll watch for some remnant moisture by the end of the week here in the Carolinas. Rain chances Thursday and Friday: near 30-40%.
There’s a lot happening this week but you can keep up with it all and catch your First Alert seven or ten-day planning forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And remember: you can extend your outlook to Election Tuesday with a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.