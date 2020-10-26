First Alert Forecast: temperature swings, late week week rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! As the month of October wraps up, temperatures will stay above normal until Halloween. Afternoon highs will grow into the middle and upper 70s, even a few 80s mixing in, and lows will stay steady in the 60s. It will certainly feel like fall this year for Halloween and it is also Daylight Saving Time this weekend, so mark your calendars now! The longer-range hinges on the approach and passage of a couple of cold fronts, and moisture from the remnants of a Gulf of Mexico tropical storm or hurricane named Zeta may become entangled in these fronts.