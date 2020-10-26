Brunswick County deputies search for missing 12-year-old

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning.
Madilyn Sue Burtt was reported missing after she was last seen at a home on Jericho Road near Southport around 10 a.m. Burtt reportedly left the home on foot, possibly headed toward the Sea Trail area.
She was wearing a black t-shirt, possibly a red and white button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with no laces.
Burtt is five feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Geiger at 910-398-1243 or call 911.
