Wilmington Fire Department responds to garage fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is investigating a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home in Wilmington.
The fire occurred at 613 Plymouth Drive, the building was a detached garage.
The fire has since been extinguished and neighboring structures were protected, according to the Wilmington Fire Department.
Fire investigators are on the scene now, the cause of the fire is not known at this time and there are no reported injuries.
