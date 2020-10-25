Prominent protester charged with damaging parking space signs reserved for city council members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Prominent Wilmington protester, Lily Nicole, is again charged with damaging signs.
This time she is charged with damaging parking signs at Wilmington City Hall in spaces reserved for city council members. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department was not able to provide information on which parking spaces were targeted.
Just last week, Nicole Nelson, who goes by Lily Nicole, turned herself in to law enforcement along with three others after a large “Wilmington for Trump 2020” billboard was damaged.
That billboard has since been repaired.
We’re told Nelson turned herself in on the latest charge and was given a $100 bond.
