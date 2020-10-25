Prominent protester charged with damaging parking space signs reserved for city council members

Prominent protester charged with damaging parking space signs reserved for city council members
Prominent protester charged with damaging parking space signs reserved for city council members (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | October 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 1:38 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Prominent Wilmington protester, Lily Nicole, is again charged with damaging signs.

This time she is charged with damaging parking signs at Wilmington City Hall in spaces reserved for city council members. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department was not able to provide information on which parking spaces were targeted.

Just last week, Nicole Nelson, who goes by Lily Nicole, turned herself in to law enforcement along with three others after a large “Wilmington for Trump 2020” billboard was damaged.

[Prominent protester, Lily Nicole, among several arrested for damaging downtown Trump sign]

That billboard has since been repaired.

We’re told Nelson turned herself in on the latest charge and was given a $100 bond.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.