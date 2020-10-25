Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development offers COVID-19 quarantine support

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is offering a quarantine support program for anyone directed to quarantine because of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or testing positive yourself.
The Mt. Calvary Community Healthcare Workers program is supported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to help those who may face loss of income cover basic needs.
Anyone living in Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Robeson or Sampson county can apply for nutrition assistance in getting meals or groceries, medical delivery, transportation to doctors appointments and one-time financial payments for living expenses like rent and utilities.
To find out more information on how to get help call the center at 910-300-6322.
