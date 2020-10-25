First Alert Forecast: warm and quiet through midweek, changes by the end of the week

In the tropics, Epsilon continues to accelerate away from the United States, meanwhile, in the Caribbean Tropical Storm Zeta has formed. This means we are now tied with the historical busy year of 2005 with now 27 named storms. Could we break the record? Hurricane season will last through November 30th so there is till time but right now there are no other area of interest, thankfully. Zeta will approach the Gulf coast states next week when it could be a hurricane. We’ll watch for some remnant moisture by the end of the week here in the Carolinas. Rain chances Thursday and Friday: near 40%.