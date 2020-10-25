First Alert Forecast: warm and quiet through midweek, changes by the end of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features more mild days and warm nights, at least through midweek. High pressure will control our weather pattern for the first half of the weekend bringing afternoon highs back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will mainly be in the 60s. Rain odds will be low: 10-20% and stay alert for areas of patchy or dense fog in the mornings.
In the tropics, Epsilon continues to accelerate away from the United States, meanwhile, in the Caribbean Tropical Storm Zeta has formed. This means we are now tied with the historical busy year of 2005 with now 27 named storms. Could we break the record? Hurricane season will last through November 30th so there is till time but right now there are no other area of interest, thankfully. Zeta will approach the Gulf coast states next week when it could be a hurricane. We’ll watch for some remnant moisture by the end of the week here in the Carolinas. Rain chances Thursday and Friday: near 40%.
Also, late in the week, a much anticipated fall cold front will sweep through by Friday which will bring a noticeable change in temperatures heading into Halloween weekend! It will certainly feel like fall this year and it is also Daylight Saving Time this Halloween so mark yoru calendars now! There's alot happening this week
