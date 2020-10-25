First Alert Forecast: chances for rain Sunday as we watch the tropics again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a moderate to high rip current risk at Cape Fear beaches, so please keep it safe in the 74-degree surf! Saturday was gorgeous but unseasonably warm with some highs reaching the middle 80s. A few showers are possible first thing this morning. The rest of the day will feature variable clouds and a much heftier 40-50% shower or storm chance with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Average highs are lower and middle 70s. The record highs for Wilmington for October 24 and 25 are both 87, set in 2001.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range holds onto above-average temperatures and low rain chances for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Changes may begin as soon as Thursday but are more probable Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. These shifts will include the approach of a cold front from the north and west and the possible incorporation of a new tropical system by way of the Gulf of Mexico. Yes, for the first time in a while, widespread rain and cooler temperatures are in-play. Stay tuned! Speaking of the tropics, Tropical Depression Twenty-eight has formed south of Cuba late Saturday afternoon. It is a slow mover for now but will likely strike the central U.S. Gulf coast as Tropical Storm Zeta by the middle of the next week.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to Halloween Saturday and "fall back" Sunday with a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
