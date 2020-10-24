Wreck snarls traffic near South College Rd./Market St. intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are on the scene of a wreck that shut down part of Market Street and Gingerwood Drive near the intersection of Market St. and South College Rd.
It happened sometime around 9 o’clock Saturday.
One of the vehicles flipped and landed on it’s roof.
Police say one person had minor injuries but did not want treatment on the scene or to be taken to the hospital
Limited information is available, we are told one driver is being charged with a moving violation.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.