Wilmington City Councilman Kevin Spears talks climate change, voting at Biden Campaign event

“We know that pollution disproportionately harms communities of color and low-income Americans,” Councilman Spears said. “People of color and low income communities are more likely to live in areas most vulnerable to flooding and other climate change related weather events. They’re also less likely to have funds to prepare for and recover from extreme weather. The Biden administration will take action against fossil fuel companies who put profit over people and knowingly harm our communities land, air, and water.”