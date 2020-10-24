Woman arrested for Friday night shooting that left one dead

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - A late night shooting in Wallace left one person dead Friday night, now, police have arrested and charged a woman in the murder. Police responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. on Friday night at the Wells Mobile Home Park on NC Highway 421.
“Wallace PD has arrested and charged Marshje Swinson 26, of Willard, with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Lonnel Henderson, 26, of Wallace, Swinson was also charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of Henderson’s sister, Shardonnay Langley 22, of Wallace. Langley received a minor gun shot injury and has been treated for that. This incident is domestic related as Swinson and Henderson were in a relationship,” according to the Wallace Police Department.
Police recovered a 9mm handgun from Swinson who has coopoerated with police so far.
“While an arrest has been made, detectives are continuing to work diligently in conducting a thorough investigation...Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Henderson and Langley families during this difficult time. A big thank you to the officers and dispatchers of Wallace PD for a fantastic job from start to finish. Thanks also to Duplin County EMS for your tireless efforts and work you did for the victims, and to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for helping us gain control of a chaotic scene,” police said in a Facebook post.
