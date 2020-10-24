Woman arrested for Friday night shooting that left one dead

“While an arrest has been made, detectives are continuing to work diligently in conducting a thorough investigation...Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Henderson and Langley families during this difficult time. A big thank you to the officers and dispatchers of Wallace PD for a fantastic job from start to finish. Thanks also to Duplin County EMS for your tireless efforts and work you did for the victims, and to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for helping us gain control of a chaotic scene,” police said in a Facebook post.