CFPUA: Sewer blockage caused overflow of nearly 2,000 gallons of wastewater

“CFPUA was alerted to the SSO at 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews determined that the overflow was caused by a large blockage in the sewer system and began pump-and-haul operations to prevent as much wastewater as possible from escaping. The SSO was stopped at 12:25 p.m. An estimated 1,950 gallons of untreated wastewater was lost during the SSO and discharged into a storm drain that leads to Smith Creek,” according to CFPUA.