CFPUA: Sewer blockage caused overflow of nearly 2,000 gallons of wastewater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed in Ogden Saturday morning, the cause of the overflow was a large blockage and as of now, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has stopped the spill.
The overflow took place near Silver Grass Court in Ogden.
“CFPUA was alerted to the SSO at 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews determined that the overflow was caused by a large blockage in the sewer system and began pump-and-haul operations to prevent as much wastewater as possible from escaping. The SSO was stopped at 12:25 p.m. An estimated 1,950 gallons of untreated wastewater was lost during the SSO and discharged into a storm drain that leads to Smith Creek,” according to CFPUA.
Per state law, CFPUA has notified N.C. Emergency Management and water sampling is being conducted to see if the spill had any impact on water quality.
“The blockage in the sewer main was caused by a combination of grease and debris such as wipes and other non-flushable materials. CFPUA reminds customers to properly dispose of grease and cooking oils in the trash and to never flush any product other than toilet paper,” according to CFPUA.
