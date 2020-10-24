First Alert Forecast: warm with a tropical edge, until...

Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range holds onto above-average temperatures and low rain chances for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Changes may begin as soon as Thursday but are more probable Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. These shifts will include the approach of a cold front from the north and west and the possible incorporation of a remnant tropical system by way of the Gulf of Mexico. Yes, for the first time in a while, widespread rain and cooler temperatures are in-play. Stay tuned!