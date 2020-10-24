First Alert Forecast: rising rain chances Sunday, watching the tropics again. . .

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and welcome to the weekend! Your First Alert Forecast features a moderate to high rip current risk at Cape Fear beaches, so please keep it safe in the 74-degree surf! The rest of your Saturday will feature lots of sun and a 10% shower chance with high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible near morning. Sunday will have variable clouds and a much heftier 40-50% shower or storm chance with high temperatures mainly in the 70s. Average highs are lower and middle 70s. The record highs for Wilmington for October 24 and 25 are both 87, set in 2001.