Wilmington’s only state-funded detox facility will remain open for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With The Harbor set to close its doors on Friday, the city’s only state-funded detox facility will remain open “until further notice," an email from the facility’s owner, RHA Health Services, stated.
“RHA is continuing its efforts to maintain this vital resource for the community. We appreciate all of the support that The Harbor has received from community stakeholders and private citizens throughout the area,” according to the email.
No other details about how the facility will be allowed to stay open were provided.
The Harbor is located at 2023 South 17th Street and sits on property that was purchased by New Hanover Regional Medical Center approximately three years ago. Since then, NHRMC has given RHA time to find a new space so The Harbor could continue to operate.
However, two months ago, RHA officials stated their initial decision to close The Harbor was due to uncertainty in both state and Medicaid funding which made committing to a long-term lease at another property difficult.
We’ve reached out to NHRMC for a comment regarding this latest development.
