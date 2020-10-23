UNCW to host free drive-through COVID-19 testing site

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW, in a collaboration with the New Hanover County Health Department, will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site beginning next week.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 24, the drive-through testing site will be open to the general public including the campus community. The tests are self-administered and are free of charge to all. This testing is made possible in part by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“This provides an excellent way to provide free testing for faculty and staff and their families,” said Katrin Wesner-Harts, interim associate vice chancellor for student affairs. Students should continue using the Student Health Center, where testing remains free for them.
Anyone who wishes to be tested may register at this link. Symptoms or possible exposure are not necessary to receive a test, UNCW officials say.
Testing will be offered at the parking lot at the corner of Hurst Drive and Hamilton Drive, across from the Greene Track & Field Complex. People who are driving are encouraged to enter campus from Hurst Drive. There will also be walk-up testing available.
Hours for testing will be 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Questions may be emailed to coronavirus@uncw.edu.
