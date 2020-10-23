Surf City Police warning about phone scam

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is warning people about a telephone scam that is trying to target your personal information.
According to the Department, people receive a call from phone numbers that appear to be local. During that phone call scammers say that they’re with Apple iCloud Security and that a persons personal information has been compromised - that’s when they go after your information, asking for driver’s license and credit card numbers as well as other financial information like bank account numbers.
Surf City police want to remind you that this is not how business is done over the phone, and if you receive a call like this one simply hang up and do not give them any information. The department also asks that you look out and inform seniors about the scam, as they are often not online and can be targeted by scammers.
