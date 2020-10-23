New Hanover Schools updates its Grab & Go meal service locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County school district on Friday updated its Grab & Go meal service locations and will now include 28 schools and 22 neighborhood bus meal stops.
The pickup time will remain set at 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at school sites, and neighborhood bus meal stops for 15 minutes.
Free meals are available for children age 18 years and younger. Parents, guardians, and students can pick up one free complete meal per child, Monday through Friday and no parent or guardian consent form is required.
There will be no meal service on teacher workdays and holidays.
A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day.
Meal pick-up locations include:
- Alderman Elementary
- Bellamy Elementary
- Blair Elementary
- Bradley Creek Elementary
- Carolina Beach Elementary
- Castle Hayne Elementary
- College Park Elementary
- Eaton Elementary
- Forest Hills Elementary
- Holly Tree Elementary
- Murray Middle
- Murrayville Elementary
- Myrtle Grove Middle
- New Hanover High School
- Ogden Elementary
- Parsley Elementary
- Pine Valley Elementary
- Porters Neck Elementary
- Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
- Roland Grise Middle
- Snipes Academy of Art & Design
- Sunset Park Elementary
- Trask Middle
- D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy (UNCW)
- Williams Elementary
- Williston Middle
- Winter Park Elementary
- Wrightsboro Elementary
For a full list of Curbside Grab & Go meal sites and delivery time changes in English and Spanish, visit www.nhcschildnutrition.com or call 910-254-4212.
