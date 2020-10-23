Free drive-thru flu shots available Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Staff spent Friday afternoon setting up a parking lot at Cape Fear Community College where they’ll provide 500 free flu shots to the community Saturday.
The event is a partnership between the New Hanover County Health Department, NHRMC and CFCC.
It will be drive-thru style and you don’t have to get out of your car.
No appointment, ID or insurance is needed.
The health department urges you to get your flu shot early this year.
Assistant Director Carla Turner says it can take up to two weeks after the injection before you’re protected.
“We still have COVID, obviously, in the community," she said. COVID is not going to go away or take a break for flu season. So, if we can do something that protects us against flu while COVID is in the community that’s a win-win as well. Because what we don’t want to happen is to have an uptick in COVID and then have an uptick in flu and overwhelm our hospital system and it’s ability to take care of people.”
The clinic is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out of flu shots.
The set-up is on the campus of CFCC in the parking lot by the Schwartz Center between Hurst and Hamilton drives.
